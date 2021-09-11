"I will never work with somebody like that again" - Ex-WWE commentator says Vince McMahon owes him $20,000

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman is unhappy with the way he was treated by WWE and Vince McMahon in recent years. Coachman alleges that McMahon and WWE owe him anywhere between $8,000 and $20,000.

On his Ask Coach Anything podcast on AdFreeShows, Coachman stated that he wasn't reimbursed for expenses that he incurred while traveling to help set up the XFL.

"I paid my own expenses, which was between 8 and $20,000. I was supposed to be reimbursed later," said the former WWE commentator.

He's particularly unhappy that Vince McMahon and a few others in the WWE boardroom were selling their stock for millions while those working for XFL had their checks bouncing. Coachman doesn't want to be associated with WWE in the future again.

"I will never work with somebody like that again. So, the taste in my mouth from wrestling right now is very, very bitter because when you put in 20 years into somebody, a relationship to help them build their brand, and then they just turn your back on you over, to them, a little bit of money. To me, it was a lot of money. Then at the same time, they’re cashing in millions of dollars in stock, and laying people off the same day they are doing that is bad business," said Coachman. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Coachman stated that his last run with WWE left a bad taste in his mouth and that he was unhappy at how he was treated despite being associated with them for 20 years.

Jonathan Coachman's run with WWE

I cannot tell you how emotional it was to see @EBischoff tonight. One of my favorite people I have ever worked with and known. https://t.co/q7M9vxd1VG — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) September 8, 2021

Jonathan Coachman returned to WWE in 2016, after being out of the pro wrestling business for around eight years.

He had a bit-part role on WWE television, occasionally commentating, working as a pre-show analyst for pay-per-views, while also being the host for XFL.

Available on-demand tonight, only at https://t.co/5v6Q3sv3sk@TheCoachrules explains why he'll 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 go back to #WWE, as he joins us for his LAST wrestling interview EVER. pic.twitter.com/ts3tdnkYfE — AdFreeShows.com (@adfreeshows) September 9, 2021

He had previously worked with ESPN and now appears on NBC's golf shows.

