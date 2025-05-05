  • home icon
  • Ex-WWE employee blasts Hulk Hogan for trying to use his name for promotions: "What is your plan?" (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE employee blasts Hulk Hogan for trying to use his name for promotions: "What is your plan?" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 05, 2025 11:07 GMT
Hulk Hogan is starting his own promotion with Eric Bischoff [Image: WWE.com]
Hulk Hogan is starting his own promotion with Eric Bischoff. [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff. The two legends recently announced the launch of a groundbreaking venture, Real American Freestyle Wrestling.

Hogan and Eric Bischoff are coming up with a new freestyle wrestling league. During a recently released promo package, the duo hinted at a mysterious third person who would also be joining them. This fueled speculations online that Vince Russo could be the missing piece of the puzzle.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo questioned why the duo seemingly hinted that he might be a part of their venture. The veteran writer argued that even his involvement would not generate revenue for the promotion because nobody knew about it. However, Russo credited Hulk Hogan for trying to create a buzz around the venture.

"Bro, here's the only thing I wanna know from them, seriously. I need them to tell me how is [sic] the use of Vince Russo and the use of my name help them monetarily. That's what I want to know. What is your plan? I can write your entire show; I could be the GM of the entire show. If nobody knows about it, you're wasting your money. So you need to tell me that if I agree to do this, how are you going to turn that into dollars for you?" he said. [From 9:54 onwards]
Hulk Hogan has clarified that his Real American Freestyle Wrestling will be bigger than WWE. With a showman like Hogan at the helm, it will be interesting to see if this new promotion disrupts the business.

While using quotes from this article, embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Prityush Haldar
