Ex-WWE employee blasts Hulk Hogan for trying to use his name for promotions: "What is your plan?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff. The two legends recently announced the launch of a groundbreaking venture, Real American Freestyle Wrestling.

Ad

Hogan and Eric Bischoff are coming up with a new freestyle wrestling league. During a recently released promo package, the duo hinted at a mysterious third person who would also be joining them. This fueled speculations online that Vince Russo could be the missing piece of the puzzle.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo questioned why the duo seemingly hinted that he might be a part of their venture. The veteran writer argued that even his involvement would not generate revenue for the promotion because nobody knew about it. However, Russo credited Hulk Hogan for trying to create a buzz around the venture.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, here's the only thing I wanna know from them, seriously. I need them to tell me how is [sic] the use of Vince Russo and the use of my name help them monetarily. That's what I want to know. What is your plan? I can write your entire show; I could be the GM of the entire show. If nobody knows about it, you're wasting your money. So you need to tell me that if I agree to do this, how are you going to turn that into dollars for you?" he said. [From 9:54 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Hulk Hogan has clarified that his Real American Freestyle Wrestling will be bigger than WWE. With a showman like Hogan at the helm, it will be interesting to see if this new promotion disrupts the business.

While using quotes from this article, embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More