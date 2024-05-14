The Rock and his company, Seven Buck Production will be working with Vice on a four-part documentary series, Who Killed WCW. This new documentary will delve into how the popular wrestling company met its untimely end in 2001 and who were the people behind the downfall.

Top names such as Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, Goldberg, Bret Hart, and Kevin Nash will feature as talking heads on the series. The Rock will also be making appearances to share his experiences.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo pointed out that since The Rock was carrying out the production, people expected the truth. He felt that even Ric Flair wanted to be part of the documentary so that he could present his side of the story. Russo stated that there were people in the wrestling business like Flair, Kevin Nash, Shane Douglas, and Jim Ross who would speak the truth about the downfall of WCW.

"When Ric Flair publicly carries on about not being a part of this documentary, there is a reason for that. And I feel that with Rock's production company behind it, he wanted the truth. Kevin Nash is on this one. You don't see Kevin Nash doing a lot of things. Kevin Nash is always gonna tell you the truth. There are certain people in the business bro. When they say something, I believe everything they say." [30:10 onwards]

The series is set to premiere on Tuesday, June 4 on Vice TV.

It will be interesting to see what new details come to light after the release of this new documentary.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings. Check out his comments below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback