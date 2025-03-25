  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince McMahon
  • Ex-WWE employee drops bombshell; claims Vince McMahon would not approve major decision ahead of WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE employee drops bombshell; claims Vince McMahon would not approve major decision ahead of WrestleMania (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 25, 2025 10:41 GMT
Vince McMahon was the former WWE Chairman and CEO [Image: WWE.com]
Vince McMahon was the former WWE Chairman and CEO [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Vince McMahon would book the buildup to WrestleMania 41. The 79-year-old veteran was the former CEO and Chairman of the company.

Ad

WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania with just a few weeks to go before the major event. The company is on a European tour, bringing the heart-stopping action to 11 major cities across the continent.

This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that if Mr. McMahon was in charge, he would not have booked a European tour this close to WrestleMania. The former writer explained that the foreign TV tapings were barely progressing the storylines. He revealed that Vince McMahon would never be on board with this type of storytelling.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I am telling you, Vince McMahon would've never been satisfied with that show. I don't care if the checks have been cashed, I don't care how much you're getting for these overseas tours. At the end of the day, Vince would not have settled for a bad show. He still really cared about the show and he still really cared about the product. I do not think they would have went overseas right before WrestleMania if he was in charge. I certainly don't believe we would be seeing house shows on the Road to WrestleMania for 3-4 weeks. I don't believe that." [From 10:33 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

WWE has completed a major part of its European leg over the last couple of weeks. The next major TV shows, SmackDown and RAW, will emanate from London before the company returns to the USA for WrestleMania in April.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी