Ex-WWE employee drops bombshell; claims Vince McMahon would not approve major decision ahead of WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Vince McMahon would book the buildup to WrestleMania 41. The 79-year-old veteran was the former CEO and Chairman of the company.

WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania with just a few weeks to go before the major event. The company is on a European tour, bringing the heart-stopping action to 11 major cities across the continent.

This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that if Mr. McMahon was in charge, he would not have booked a European tour this close to WrestleMania. The former writer explained that the foreign TV tapings were barely progressing the storylines. He revealed that Vince McMahon would never be on board with this type of storytelling.

"I am telling you, Vince McMahon would've never been satisfied with that show. I don't care if the checks have been cashed, I don't care how much you're getting for these overseas tours. At the end of the day, Vince would not have settled for a bad show. He still really cared about the show and he still really cared about the product. I do not think they would have went overseas right before WrestleMania if he was in charge. I certainly don't believe we would be seeing house shows on the Road to WrestleMania for 3-4 weeks. I don't believe that." [From 10:33 onwards]

WWE has completed a major part of its European leg over the last couple of weeks. The next major TV shows, SmackDown and RAW, will emanate from London before the company returns to the USA for WrestleMania in April.

