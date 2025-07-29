Ex-WWE employee explains why so many current stars are “not over” with Triple H’s booking (Exclusive)

WWE just had its go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. The final RAW before The Biggest Party of the Summer provided fans with a lot of thrills, helping to create anticipation ahead of the much-awaited spectacle.

Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo, however, took issue with one aspect of this week's show. The veteran felt that many of the current stars in WWE are 'not over' with the fans, and he shed some light on why that might be the case currently.

Russo appeared on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he explained why stars aren't over with the fans. He said that it's down to the poor writing of the show. He commented that there are "no psychological fundamentals" that make him wonder about today's landscape.

"When you have so many people not over, you have to ask yourself the question, why are there so many people not over, right? Then maybe what you really want to do, Chris, is go back and study when people were over. You know, you bring up names like Andre, I brought up superstar Billy Graham, why were these people over? Well, go back and watch those years and you will see clearly why people were over. And that's why I really wonder who's writing, who's suggesting ideas, who's laying out matches, because there's no psychological fundamentals whatsoever," Russo said. [20:58 onwards]

WWE SummerSlam is just days away now, with the show slated for this coming weekend. The first-ever two-night SummerSlam is expected to be packed with action and will be a huge event for the fans, as it is set to be the last one John Cena competes in as a wrestler.

