Ex-WWE employee lashes out at creative over Rhea Ripley segment, calls it "shoddy freaking booking" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was irate with the creative team over Rhea Ripley's booking. He felt the segment reflected poorly on the former Women's Champion.

Rhea kicked off the show this week talking about her triumphant outing at Bash in Berlin where the Terror Twins defeated Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. She then turned her attention to the Women's World Championship and claimed it was time to win back the title she never lost. "Dirty" Dom then interrupted her and claimed that Liv was ready for the challenge.

The Women's champ tried to blindside Rhea but failed. However, Mami got her foot caught in the ring ropes allowing Morgan to attack her. Damian Priest rushed out to make the save and sent the two heels scurrying.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE wanted to showcase Mami as a beast but she needed medical attention after her ankle was caught in the ropes. He recalled how legendary star Chyna wrestled men and yet never needed the medics.

"You want to talk about shoddy freaking booking. Rhea Ripley is supposed to be this beast who needs medical attention because her foot got caught in the ropes? How many times did you Chyna get medical attention fighting guys. And again, this isn't on Rhea Ripley. This is on the creative. So you're painting the picture of big bad Rhea Ripley and she needs medical attention and she's on a crutch because she got her ankle caught in the ropes." [23:19 onwards]

During a backstage segment, Priest explained to Rhea that she needed to let the medics take a look at her foot to ensure it wasn't a severe injury while he went out to destroy the Judgment Day.

