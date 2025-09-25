Ex-WWE employee names popular star who was supposed to succeed Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Triple H took the head of creative role from someone else. He feels the position would have been taken up by Shane McMahon if things had shaped up differently.
Hunter got the reins of the creative team after Vince McMahon stepped away from his role as Chairman and CEO of the WWE. McMahon was mired in controversy after the Janel Grant lawsuit, and the onus was on Triple H to take the product in a different creative direction.
On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran noted that Hunter might not have been in this role if he weren't married to Stephanie McMahon. He pointed out that Stephanie was the interim head of creative, and that paved the way for The Cerebral Assassin to take over the role eventually. The veteran writer felt Triple H didn't have the skills to head the creative team. Alternatively, Russo claimed that Shane McMahon would have been the creative head if The Game was not in the picture.
"A lot of this went down when Stephanie was named head of creative. And when she was named head of creative, a part of that rubbed off on him (Triple H). And listen, there's no question in my mind. If he never married Stephanie, that spot should be Shane McMahon's. Without a shadow of a doubt, that should be Shane."
Shane McMahon was last seen on WWE TV back in 2022 when he was competing at the Royal Rumble. His outing was not seen favorably by fans, which cost him his position in the company.
He had several differences with his father about the booking, eventually leading to his departure from the company.
