Ex-WWE employee names popular star who was supposed to succeed Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Triple H took the head of creative role from someone else. He feels the position would have been taken up by Shane McMahon if things had shaped up differently.

Ad

Hunter got the reins of the creative team after Vince McMahon stepped away from his role as Chairman and CEO of the WWE. McMahon was mired in controversy after the Janel Grant lawsuit, and the onus was on Triple H to take the product in a different creative direction.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran noted that Hunter might not have been in this role if he weren't married to Stephanie McMahon. He pointed out that Stephanie was the interim head of creative, and that paved the way for The Cerebral Assassin to take over the role eventually. The veteran writer felt Triple H didn't have the skills to head the creative team. Alternatively, Russo claimed that Shane McMahon would have been the creative head if The Game was not in the picture.

Ad

Trending

"A lot of this went down when Stephanie was named head of creative. And when she was named head of creative, a part of that rubbed off on him (Triple H). And listen, there's no question in my mind. If he never married Stephanie, that spot should be Shane McMahon's. Without a shadow of a doubt, that should be Shane."

Ad

Ad

Shane McMahon was last seen on WWE TV back in 2022 when he was competing at the Royal Rumble. His outing was not seen favorably by fans, which cost him his position in the company.

He had several differences with his father about the booking, eventually leading to his departure from the company.

While using quotes from this piece, remember to embed the video and add H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More