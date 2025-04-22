Ex-WWE employee predicts Rusev's next feud on RAW - "We got two weeks of matches lined up" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Rusev's return to the company. The 39-year-old star showed up at this week's RAW.
The new World Tag Team Champions, New Day, were set up for a match against Alpha Academy this week. But before the match got underway, Rusev made his jaw-dropping return. He immediately attacked the challengers Otis and Tozawa as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods slithered away from the ring.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo detailed why WWE booked Rusev's return during the tag team match. He explained that the attack set up two weeks of matches for the returning star. He predicted that Rusev would be in action against Akira Tozawa next week, followed by a match against Otis the week after.
"Bro, you know why they did it this way? We got two weeks of matches lined up. We got Otis lined up, and we've got Tozawa. Rusev is booked for the next two weeks, bro. Here we go. Write it in right now. We'll probably get Tozawa week one, and then we'll probably go to Otis week two. We got two weeks of Ws for Rusev." [From 24:30 onwards]
Rusev made a mark with his return on WWE RAW this Monday. It will be interesting to see how the company books him in the coming weeks.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.
