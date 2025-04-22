Ex-WWE employee predicts Rusev's next feud on RAW - "We got two weeks of matches lined up" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Rusev's return to the company. The 39-year-old star showed up at this week's RAW.

Ad

The new World Tag Team Champions, New Day, were set up for a match against Alpha Academy this week. But before the match got underway, Rusev made his jaw-dropping return. He immediately attacked the challengers Otis and Tozawa as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods slithered away from the ring.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo detailed why WWE booked Rusev's return during the tag team match. He explained that the attack set up two weeks of matches for the returning star. He predicted that Rusev would be in action against Akira Tozawa next week, followed by a match against Otis the week after.

Ad

Trending

"Bro, you know why they did it this way? We got two weeks of matches lined up. We got Otis lined up, and we've got Tozawa. Rusev is booked for the next two weeks, bro. Here we go. Write it in right now. We'll probably get Tozawa week one, and then we'll probably go to Otis week two. We got two weeks of Ws for Rusev." [From 24:30 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Rusev made a mark with his return on WWE RAW this Monday. It will be interesting to see how the company books him in the coming weeks.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.