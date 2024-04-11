Ex-WWE employee predicts serious changes for Damian Priest after winning the World Heavyweight Championship

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels Damian Priest needs to be a serious champion moving forward.

The Archer of Infamy recently cashed in his Money in The Bank contract at WrestleMania XL. He ended Drew McIntyre's reign in a little over five minutes with the South of Heaven Chokeslam to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed it was a nice surprise to see Damian Priest cash in and become the new champion. He felt that WWE should book him like a serious champion and have him move away from the comedic Judgment Day segments backstage. He claimed that Priest should have a locker room all to himself with no access for the other faction members except Rhea Ripley.

"We got a new World Champion, Damian Priest... He needs to get a big head and leave the clubhouse for The Judgment Day and have his own private locker room. They gotta knock, except for Rhea. She can come in anytime." [From 7:17 - 7:42]

Damian Priest feels there are no issues within The Judgment Day

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Damian Priest clarified that despite some losses at WrestleMania weekend, everything was fine within The Judgment Day. He attributed the issues to some differences in communication but claimed that they were all on the same page now.

"It actually comes from a lack of communication. Look, families fight all the time. Doesn't change who they are, doesn't change how they feel about each other and that's where we're at. We all love each other, we're good. There's no issues that's gonna last forever. It's just a matter of us fixing our communication so we all get on the same page," Priest said.

Priest will soon defend the World Heavyweight Championship against "Main Event" Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member defeated Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet in a Fatal Four-Way Match this week on WWE RAW to become the number one contender.

