Ex-WWE employee stunned by Triple H's lackluster attitude about major SmackDown storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo strongly criticized Triple H for his booking decisions. The Game is currently in charge of the creative team on the main roster.

Bianca Belair and Naomi are on the hunt for Jade Cargill's attacker. Last week, SmackDown General manager Nick Aldis shared some footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the arena after Jade had been attacked. This convinced the Women's Tag champions that they were responsible for the ambush.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo criticized Triple H for his creative ideas. He felt The Game was insulting fans' intelligence with his booking. The former WWE writer noted that the current storylines were predictable, and anybody with some context could easily foresee where they would lead.

"I don't know. Either Triple H thinks we're the biggest idiots in the world or he honestly believes like he's tricking us. Like brother, everything you do, we see a mile away bro." [16:15 onwards]

Liv and Raquel retaliated by attacking the Women's Tag Team Champions this week on SmackDown.

As we head into WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see who is revealed as Jade's mystery attacker.

