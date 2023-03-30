Ex-WWE figure doesn't think Vince McMahon trusts 4-Time AEW Champion & isn't sure Triple H will push him (Exclusive)

There are a lot of questions about whether Vince McMahon has creative input in the Triple H regime. Rumors of WWE's interest in an AEW star have brought these questions to light.

With The Game now in charge of WWE creative, the company has seen a surge in attendance rates and overall fan interest. The head of creative also has a direct say in who WWE signs. A potential addition to the roster in the near future could be four-time AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Ex-WWE figure Vince Russo isn't sure about how the situation will play out between McMahon, The King of Kings, and The Cleaner.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, rumors of WWE being interested in signing the 39-year-old AEW star were brought up. Vince Russo compared the situation to that of AJ Styles in 2016, but stated that he was unsure if Omega would get the same love from Mr. McMahon.

According to the former WCW World Champion, Kenny Omega isn't the type of wrestler who Vince McMahon would understand or trust. Russo said that it could ultimately be The Game's decision.

"When you have a character that's a little odd. Bro, what clicks into Vince's mind is, 'If I don't understand you, I don't trust you.' But on the other side of that coin, Triple H has to start taking over more, so it would probably be a Triple H decision. We see how guys are pushed. Is Kenny Omega going to get more of a push than AJ Styles did? or Finn Balor did?" (2:18-2:53)

What is Kenny Omega's relationship with WWE and Triple H like amidst reports of interest?

- @FightfulSelect Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/CufrfxIYfY

2023 marks the first time in a few years that WWE has reportedly shown interest in Kenny Omega. It is no secret that the company has approached Omega numerous times, with the multi-time World Champion choosing either NJPW or AEW.

If the report from Fightful Select is to be believed, Kenny Omega has a good relationship with WWE and Triple H. We might get to see The Cleaner lock horns with some of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion, like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and his old Bullet Club stablemates AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Cody Rhodes. The possibilities are endless.

