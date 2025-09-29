Ex-WWE manager blasts IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer: "I just don't care"

Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20 to win the vacant Women's World Championship. Reviewing the show, legendary wrestling booker and manager Jim Cornette questioned why the match was on the card.
Vaquer secured the victory after landing a high-flying Spiral Tap from the top rope. In the next bout, the returning AJ Lee teamed up with her husband CM Punk to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.
Cornette said on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru that Wrestlepalooza would have been better if Lee and Lynch were the only women on the show.
"I'm not saying that IYO SKY can't do a lot of great wrestling moves. I just don't care. And, to be quite honest, since the business that was attracted to the show was primarily because of Becky Lynch and AJ Lee, I would have kept Stephanie and IYO off the show entirely so that Becky and AJ, as the only females on the show, were that much more special."
Vaquer won the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship during her first year in WWE. She had never held a main roster title before beating SKY.
Jim Cornette says nobody watched Wrestlepalooza for IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer
Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena in the opening match at Wrestlepalooza before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed beat The Usos. In the main event, Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in a hard-fought match against Drew McIntyre.
According to Jim Cornette, IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer was not as important as the other matches on the show.
"Not one single person tuned in because Stephanie was wrestling IYO. But while Lesnar and Cena was a big thing, and Cody and Drew are stars, and The Usos getting back together was an attraction, the business of this show was the mixed tag match. Why put girls in to go 20 minutes before you got more girls coming out that we paid to see?"
In the same episode, Cornette explained why Cena must not lose to an up-and-coming wrestler in his retirement match.
