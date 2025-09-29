Why John Cena must win WWE retirement match, according to legendary manager

John Cena plans to retire from WWE in-ring competition at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. In a recent podcast episode, legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette addressed whether the 48-year-old should win or lose his final match.
Cena has been one of WWE's biggest stars over the last two decades. Some people believe the 17-time World Champion should lose his retirement match to help further an up-and-coming star's career. However, others think he should win his last in-ring battle to create one more feel-good moment.
On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette agreed that it makes sense for wrestlers to lose before leaving a company or territory. In Cena's case, he thinks the situation is different because he is retiring.
"Yes [Cena must win final match]," Cornette said. "I know a lot of people are saying, 'Oh, don't you know, Jim, it's wrestling protocol they should do a job on the way out.' When you're leaving the territory, yes, not when you're leaving the goddam business."
John Cena lost his most recent match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. He will face AJ Styles in his next bout at Crown Jewel on October 11.
Jim Cornette says John Cena losing "doesn't make sense"
In March, John Cena turned heel for the first time in more than 20 years. He only performed as a bad guy for five months before embracing fans again as a babyface in August.
According to Jim Cornette, WWE's decision-makers should take note of fans' reactions when booking the outcome of Cena's retirement match.
"That's why I've had the gripe with Cena being a heel for much of this, is that we've said from the start people didn't wanna boo him. People wanted to see the last time, their hero that they like now more than they did when he was actually their f***ing hero, and now that they've got it course-corrected, it just doesn't make sense [for Cena to lose retirement match]."
Cornette also predicted that Cena will face a seven-time WWE Champion in his last match before retiring.
