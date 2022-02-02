"One move" - Ex-WWE manager criticizes booking of Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre in the Royal Rumble

Jim Cornette recently criticized WWE's booking of Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre in the 2022 Royal Rumble Match. Lesnar and McIntyre were the final two competitors in this year's Men's Rumble Match, and The Beast Incarnate ultimately emerged victorious.

In his 2022 Royal Rumble review, Cornette pointed out how easily Lesnar eliminated Drew McIntyre in the closing stages of the Royal Rumble. The former WWE manager certainly wasn't pleased with the way WWE concluded the high-profile battle royal.

Cornette also went on to point out that McIntyre isn't involved in Lesnar's ongoing issues with Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. Even so, he shared his belief that McIntyre should not have been eliminated in such a quick fashion from the Rumble.

"Here comes Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, they're facing off," said Cornette. "Drew missed a kick, Brock fireman's carried him and dumped him over the top rope, thanks for coming that was it. I know that Drew McIntyre is not in this issue with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns. That doesn't mean that he just had to, 'Okay, boom. We're done.'" [22:35-23:12]

Cornette further criticized the way the match ended. In his mind, a former world champion like Drew McIntyre should never have been dumped over the top rope the way he was on Saturday.

"When we got down to the two wrestlers, both former world champions, one formerly Drew McIntyre from last year or whatever, one from an hour beforehand," Cornette continued. "Two graduates of major universities, one move, duck, dump. Four f***ing hours, to get to that point." [23:50-24:16]

Brock Lesnar will be challenging both for the WWE and Universal Championship in the coming months

In the aftermath of his Royal Rumble win, Brock Lesnar chose Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 38. Lesnar made his intentions clear this past week on RAW, as he now gunning for Reigns' WWE Universal Championship.

That being said, WWE has also added Lesnar to this year's Elimination Chamber Match. The Beast Incarnate will share the gruesome steel structure with five other men, including newly crowned WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. If Lesnar wins, he could take the title to WrestleMania and face Reigns in a battle of the two champions.

