  • Ex-WWE manager discusses "stupid" angle between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Apr 20, 2024 14:36 GMT
Roman Reigns was the champion for 1316 days
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman [Image Source:

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Paul Heyman not being able to contact Roman Reigns.

In the few weeks after WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa assumed the position of leader of The Bloodline. Last week, he and Tama Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso. As The Wiseman tried to contact Roman, Solo smashed his phone. This week, The Enforcer informed Heyman that Tonga was the newest addition to the faction, and the two stars viciously attacked Kevin Owens.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell questioned if Heyman didn't have any other means of reaching out to Roman Reigns. He felt that the whole angle was stupid. The wrestling veteran asserted that The Wiseman should have had some other way of contacting the Tribal Chief.

Trending
"Okay, wait a minute. I had a question about that last week. Is that the only way he can contact the Tribal Chief, through that phone? Now that's about stupid. It really is. Wait a minute; he [Paul Heyman] can only call him [Roman Reigns] and, 'Oh, I'll destroy the phone!' It don't even make sense," he said. [From 22:53 onwards]

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics between Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman play out in the coming weeks.

With Solo parading as The Bloodline leader, it will be interesting to see how things change once Roman Reigns returns.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Yash Mittal
