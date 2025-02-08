Ex-WWE manager discusses the truth about stalkers in wrestling; how his situation was different from Asuka (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about stalkers in light of Asuka's current situation. The WWE star reported a concerning situation involving inappropriate fan behavior recently.

Late last month, Asuka shared on social media that she was feeling unsafe due to romantic advances from fans. She contacted the police about the situation and posted a message asking people not to have romantic feelings for her, claiming it was dangerous and traumatic.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy detailed that he never faced any issues with stalkers or groupies during his time in the wrestling business. He mentioned that he was very clear about maintaining distance from the start and stopped any inappropriate advances in its tracks.

"No, I've never really had that, man. You know, in my case, you can avoid that kind of stuff. You just let them know 'This is it, this is what it's gonna be. Okay, holler at y'all later." [From 4:30 onwards]

Asuka has termed the situation as really troubling and hinted that the advances could be beyond the internet. The 46-year-old star has been out of action since Backlash 2024 due to a knee injury.

If you use the quote from this article please embed the YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

