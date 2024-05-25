Ex-WWE manager excited for King and Queen of the Ring after Triple H raises stakes for the winners (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Triple H's huge announcement this week. HHH is currently in Saudi Arabia for King and Queen of the Ring.

WWE aired a historic SmackDown this week from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first time. This marked the start of a momentous weekend for the company, culminating with the King and Queen of the Ring. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H raised the stakes for the tournament, stating that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will get title opportunities at SummerSlam.

This week on the SmackTalk podcast, Dutch Mantell claimed that Triple H's announcement of title opportunities for the winners was great. He felt it gave the tournament more credibility.

The veteran also stated that it was remarkable how the company connected every Premium Live Event with the next, keeping in mind that the fans remembered how things worked.

"King and Queen of the Ring has always kinda baffled me anyway. But... now they're connecting all their points through the year, all their pay-per-views, and they're following the reasoning that wrestling fans don't forget. They remember... The product is much improved and I'm looking forward to this King of the Ring." [From 5:55 onwards]

After this week's episode of SmackDown, the finalists have been decided for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

In the QOTR, Nia Jax will face Lyra Valkyria in the finals. Meanwhile, it will be a clash of epic proportions as Gunther will square off against Randy Orton at the King of the Ring finals.

