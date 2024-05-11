Ex-WWE manager makes hilarious suggestion for Cody Rhodes' next opponent (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell claims he has a perfect heel opponent for Cody Rhodes.

This week on SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis declared that Rhodes' next opponent would be none other than the current United States Champion Logan Paul. The two stars will battle it out in a Champion vs. Champion showdown at the King and Queen of the Ring event.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell joked there was another top heel in the company that could challenge Cody Rhodes. He mentioned Baron Corbin should get a title opportunity against the American Nightmare.

"I know the heel that can go against him (Cody). Corbin!" [33:18 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Corbin was in the King of the Ring brackets and faced Carmelo Hayes in a first-round match this week. However, things did not go too well for the star as he fell victim to a small package.

While Dutch Mantell may joke about Corbin facing Cody, getting a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship is still a pipedream for now for the Lone Wolf.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Ludwig Kaiser explains why Imperium is so over. Check out his comments below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback