Ex-WWE manager names possible opponent for Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41: "He could be the victim of circumstance"

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about a possible WrestleMania 41 opponent for Kevin Owens. The SmackDown Superstar recently lost a brutal Ladder Match to Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2025.

KO and Rhodes went to war at the premium live event on February 1. The two men pulverized each other with foreign objects in a hard-hitting Ladder Match, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. The brutal nature of the bout made Sami Zayn rush out to the ring to check on both his friends. Meanwhile, on this week's edition of RAW, The Underdog From The Underground was attacked by The Prizefighter from behind.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager discussed how Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 could be a possible direction for the Stamford-based promotion. He pointed out that Sami has been lost over the last few weeks, accidentally hitting his friends Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Cornette reasoned that this may have been due to the stressful situation Zayn had been going through over the last few weeks leading up to the 'Rumble.

"Well, that's another thing that is left open and we're gonna find out about it this week. But at the same point, Sami has been making a lot of mistakes and kicking a lot of people in the face by accident lately, hasn't he? You never know. Of course, he could be the victim of circumstance," Cornette said. [From 7:33 - 8:00]

Kevin Owens attacked Sami Zayn on RAW

Sami Zayn faced CM Punk in the main event on this week's edition of RAW for a spot in the six-man Elimination Chamber Match. The two stars went toe-to-toe for the first time ever in front of an eager crowd.

CM Punk finally won the hard-fought match after he countered Sami's Helluva Kick with a GTS for the three count. After the bout, the two men shook hands in a mutual show of respect. However, Kevin Owens showed up out of nowhere and attacked Sami Zayn from behind. He kept on beating his former friend as the show went off the air and no explanation has been given yet.

Only time will tell if the two former best friends will start a feud on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

