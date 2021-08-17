'Only a small amount of people know' - Former WWE manager Ricardo Rodriguez on his wrestling skills (Exclusive)

During his WWE stint, we all knew Ricardo Rodriguez as Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer, with that trademark introduction (with the R's rolled) we'd come to love! What a lot of fans don't know is that he's a fantastic pro wrestler too.

Yes, he wrestled in a limited capacity during his WWE run, but Ricardo Rodriguez trained several superstars following his WWE stint. He told us as much in this exclusive interview linked below.

As iconic as his WWE character was, did it overshadow the fact that Rodriguez is a great wrestler?

Let's find out what he had to say about it!

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez believes that he can still go

Ricardo Rodriguez has trained WWE and AEW Superstars alike:

"I'm getting older but I still feel like I can still do it. Only a small amount of people know what I can do in the ring. Like I said, I have a lot of friends and I have a lot of students in both companies. So, they know. I personally wish there were more people that knew about it. But that's what I'm trying to do right now on the independents. I'm trying to show that I have the skill, I have the ability.", said Ricardo Rodriguez.

Elsewhere in the interview, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his time in WWE and how nobody can take the fact that he was Bret Hart's final opponent away from him.

I want to hear about the time Dirty Dutch faced @WWEBigE — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) July 9, 2021

He was also pro wrestling legend Dutch Mantell's final opponent, also competing in a match with the current WWE Money in the Bank winner- Big E.

I did, in fact, lose. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) July 10, 2021

Do you think WWE missed an opportunity by not having Ricardo Rodriguez wrestle? Let us know in the comments section below!

