Ricardo Rodriguez on being Bret Hart and Dutch Mantell's last WWE opponent

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez has reflected on his time working with wrestling legend Dutch Mantell in WWE.

Mantell performed under the name Zeb Colter in WWE between 2013 and 2016. The 71-year-old, who discusses modern-day WWE topics on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Smack Talk every week, competed in the final match of his career against Rodriguez in 2013.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Rodriguez expressed his gratitude at having the chance to face Mantell.

“I was very thankful for that opportunity because to me it was like, ‘Oh, this is cool,’ because I knew who Dutch Mantell was,” Rodriguez said. “I know who he is. I watched him when I was smaller. Before WWE, I used to watch him.

“When I found out he came to WWE, I was super excited because this is someone that I watched when I was younger. I was super excited and I was very thankful and very grateful, and those are moments that nobody can ever take away from me because I was basically his last match. I think I was his last match, so that’s awesome to me.”

Mantell’s final match aired on the May 3, 2013 episode of WWE SmackDown. Alberto Del Rio & Ricardo Rodriguez defeated Big E & Dolph Ziggler and Jack Swagger & Zeb Colter in a Triple Threat tag team match.

Ricardo Rodriguez also competed in Bret Hart’s last match

Bret Hart locked Ricardo Rodriguez in the sharpshooter

Bret Hart teamed up with John Cena to defeat Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on the September 12, 2011 episode of WWE RAW. Although Hart officially retired a decade earlier, the match against Del Rio and Rodriguez turned out to be the last of his career.

Rodriguez commented on his match against Hart while offering more praise for Dutch Mantell.

“I was also Bret Hart’s last TV match, I think, so little things like that [are good memories],” Rodriguez added. “But no, I’m very thankful for Dutch, I’m very thankful for him.”

I just realized this week I had my 15th Wrestleversary. It's been an amazing 15 years in this wild world of wrestling. I've met some amazing folks and have been on some amazing adventures in places I never in my dreams could have imagined. I'm older and wiser with a full tank pic.twitter.com/oZBr9tCitC — Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) July 30, 2021

Ricardo Rodriguez spent four years in WWE between 2010 and 2014. He is best known for his on-screen roles as Alberto Del Rio’s personal ring announcer and Rob Van Dam’s manager.

