Ex-WWE member comments on possible alternatives for an injured CM Punk

CM Punk is one of the top babyfaces in WWE currently. The 45-year-old star returned to the Stamford-based company at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event after nearly a decade. An ex-WWE member recently recalled the time when the Second City Saint walked out of the company. That would be Dutch Mantell.

Punk had an impressive showing at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, he injured his tricep during the match and has been sidelined ever since. He made a few appearances on RAW and was drafted to the red brand.

While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the 74-year-old veteran felt it was a great win for WWE to get him back in the fold. Mantell claimed that fans understood that the Best in the World was injured but needed more time. He detailed that anyone replacing Punk could not fill his star power.

"He's a great addition to their roster. I was there when he quit. He just walked out. He said, 'Sc**w it, I'm gone.' Hard to replace him. But, things like that happen and wrestling fans follow that. So, we'll see what happens. See, wrestling is like football. If the guy gets hurt, he gets hurt. I think fans understand that. But whoever they replace him with, doesn't have the same luster or the same shine that CM Punk had. Whoever they replace him is not gonna be equal to the original," Dutch Mantell said. [55:19 - 56:02]

What the future has in store for The Straight Edge Superstar remains to be seen.

Dutch Mantell spoke about WWE Superstar CM Punk's star power

During the same conversation, Dutch Mantell mentioned that CM Punk was a huge star for WWE. The 74-year-old veteran noted that the Second City Saint was over with fans and had a natural charisma.

"CM Punk, to me, I don't know why he is over so much as he is. I really don't quite get it but he is. So if he is, he is. People like this guy, he has a connectibility to the fans and you can't deny that. So, him having the accident bug or the injury bug, I hope he gets over that because there's a lot of money in CM Punk. They got a lot of opponents lined up for him. He's set now for the next two years anyway, if he stays healthy," Dutch Mantell said.

Mantell stated that if Punk could stay healthy, WWE would be able to line up several blockbuster feuds for the Best in the World to keep him occupied for the next two years.

