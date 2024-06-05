WWE possibly struggling to get returns on CM Punk investment, according to wrestling veteran

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the company investing on CM Punk. The star returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 after nearly 10 years.

Ever since his return, Punk has wrestled only one match, the Royal Rumble earlier this year. He was one of the last two and was eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes. During the match, the star suffered a torn tricep and has been on the sidelines ever since. He has, however, made sporadic appearances on WWE RAW and was drafted to the red brand.

This week on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell claimed Punk was a top guy for the company and WWE has invested heavily in bringing him back. He stated that if The Straight Edge Superstar was healthy, he could have major feuds over a two-year stretch. He also mentioned that if Punk continued to get injured, the company might utilize him as an announcer.

Trending

"CM Punk, to me, I don't know why he is over so much as he is. I really don't quite get it but he is. So if he is, he is. People like this guy, he has a connectibility to the fans and you can't deny that. So, him having the accident bug or the injury bug, I hope he gets over that because there's a lot of money in CM Punk. They got a lot of opponents linedpup for him. He's set now for the next two years anyway, if he stays healthy. If he doesn't stay healthy, he's still going to end up in a commentator's job or something else. He's actually a great athlete and the people respond to him." [From 53:36 - 54:45]

Drew McIntyre fired shots at CM Punk

Ever since the Royal Rumble this year, Drew McIntyre has been one of the most vocal opponents of CM Punk. The Scottish Warrior has run a social media campaign where he has been posting a series of videos and memes directed at the 45-year-old star.

In a recent tweet, Drew appeared in the WWE Headquarters. He claimed he was trapped in the HQ, taking a jab at Punk, when he was reportedly stuck in the building a few weeks ago.

Expand Tweet

Drew claimed all it took was some tricep strength to open doors get out of the headquarters, taking another shot at Punk's injury.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback