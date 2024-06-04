Drew McIntyre hilariously trolls CM Punk following WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has continued to troll CM Punk following this week's edition of WWE RAW. The Scottish Warrior was beaten down by The Judgment Day during last night's show in Pennsylvania.

The veteran took to social media today following RAW to take another shot at Punk while the 45-year-old is recovering from injury. McIntyre was at WWE Headquarters and had an image of Punk with tears in his eyes put up on the big screen. He hilariously claimed it was "art," as seen in the video below.

"I want this to be the first thing people see, his big stupid face when they walk in the door," he said. [From 00:03 - 00:07]

Drew McIntyre will be challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15. McIntyre won the title for a handful of minutes at WrestleMania XL before CM Punk attacked him. The Archer of Infamy then finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to capture the title.

Gunther has also earned a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam as a result of winning this year's King of the Ring tournament.

Sam Roberts predicts CM Punk will cost Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

Media personality Sam Roberts believes CM Punk will show up at the premium live event later this month and cost Drew McIntyre his chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that Priest would still be the World Heavyweight Champion at Summerslam. He speculated that CM Punk would likely interfere at Clash at the Castle and cost McIntyre his shot at the title.

"We know that Gunther, the King of the Ring, gets his World Heavyweight Championship match. I believe that the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam will still be Damian Priest. I believe CM Punk will cost Drew McIntyre the title in Scotland," he said. [From 20:04 - 20:20]

Drew McIntyre battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022. However, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and helped The Tribal Chief retain the title.