WWE Clash at the Castle match card (June 3, 2024): Sami Zayn agrees to major title match & more

WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event is set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. With that in mind, the creative team is filling in the match card to make the event as exciting as possible for fans.

On the latest episode of RAW, we had another title match confirmed for Clash at the Castle Scotland, as Sami Zayn addressed the Alpha Academy and agreed to put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable.

After the segment was over, The Underdog from the Underground was attacked by Gable and Otis, with General Manager Adam Pearce announcing a match between Zayn and Otis for next week's episode of RAW.

The second match that has already been confirmed for Clash at the Castle 2024 is the one between World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior wants to become a champion again and defeat The Archer of Infamy, who cost him the title at WrestleMania XL after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

In the main event of the latest episode of RAW, Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio, with McIntyre attacking him afterward. Still, it was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion who stood tall and had the final say, gaining momentum before the title match at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

The third match that has been confirmed for the event is between reigning WWE Women's Champion Bayley and Piper Niven, and fans expect their feud to further intensify this Friday on SmackDown.

With that being said, the latest match card for Clash at the Castle Scotland is as follows, as we expect more matches to be announced in the coming days:

Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven - Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

Seeing more matches being added to the card for the upcoming premium live event will be interesting.

Cody Rhodes reportedly set for a rematch against AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle Scotland

Heading into Clash at the Castle Scotland, the big question was who the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes would face next. The American Nightmare had confirmed his presence for the upcoming premium live event, but it was unclear whom he would face.

According to reports, it appears that Cody's potential opponent at the upcoming premium live event would be none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One viciously attacked Rhodes after faking his retirement on last week's episode of SmackDown and fans expect the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion to address the attack this Friday, which might lead to a match between the two at Clash at the Castle Scotland.

It will be a rematch following their bout at Backlash France, where Cody Rhodes successfully defended his title for the first time since winning it at WrestleMania XL. There is a high probability that Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles will become official for the Clash at the Castle 2024 this Friday on SmackDown.

Last but not least, fans would be waiting to see whether Logan Paul will be part of the match card and whether he will put his United States Championship on the line at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland.

