Solo Sikoa has opened up about his shocking debut at WWE Clash at the Castle during the main event of the show.

The Street Champion helped his cousin Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre to retain the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Prior to that, he competed in NXT as a singles superstar. He is an official member of The Bloodline, serving as the group's enforcer.

Speaking to The New York Post in a recent interview, Solo Sikoa was asked how he was informed about his main roster call-up. He responded by saying:

"It was actually from Roman and Hunter (Triple H)," said Sikoa. "I just got the call saying my flight is getting booked for Clash at the Castle, but I was still hurt at the time. I got cleared just in time before flying out... When we were getting ready to open up doors for Clash at the Castle, Triple H walks in and this is my first time meeting him, he goes, 'You know this is your call-up?' I was like, 'Nah I didn’t know.' 'Welcome to the main roster, you’ll be on SmackDown.'"

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Arizona Cardinals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Solo Sikoa on when he found out what was going to go down at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre had the opportunity to recapture the WWE Championship in the United Kingdom, but his hopes and dreams were crushed by The Enforcer. They ended up facing each other the following week on SmackDown.

According to Solo Sikoa, he only knew what was going to happen at Clash at the Castle an hour before the show started:

"Like an hour before the show started. Nobody knew I was there. I’m watching rehearsals from the back, from Roman’s locker room," Sikoa said.

Sikoa is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso. He has been very impressive in his role as The Bloodline's enforcer.

What was your reaction to Solo Sikoa's WWE debut? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes