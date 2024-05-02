Ex-WWE name exposes Ronda Rousey's backstage behavior; says everyone hated her and she lied to the company

Ronda Rousey is gone from WWE, but she still appears to have a lot of bad blood with several people who had to work with her. The new name in question is Jimmy Smith.

Rousey showcased her time in WWE in her new book in a less-than-positive light. While promoting it, she has made several negative statements about the company. However, an ex-WWE name, former commentator Jimmy Smith, put Rousey on blast when talking about her behavior backstage and how everyone disliked her.

On Unlocking the Cage, Smith spoke about Rousey. He said that she never gave credit to anyone and always blamed her CTE for it. He sarcastically accused her of lying to the company and not providing complete information when signing.

Rousey herself has said that she didn't talk about her concussion history when signing with WWE.

"The idea that 'I left MMA and went to WWE because I had concussion problems,' makes no sense. She didn't go to tennis. She went to the WWE. The idea, 'I was having problems and neurological damage.' I'm sure on every form you filled out, in all the paperwork, you acknowledged you had neurological damage, right? Sure. Sure, you did." (H/T Fightful)

Smith went on to claim that Rousey pushed around people behind the scenes. He said they could not stand her because she was horrible to them from the moment she sat down to film an interview until she got up.

"Ronda, if you're listening, the people behind the scenes; camera people, audio people, the people you can push around and bully and talk down to, can't stand your f***ing a**. Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn't stand her. I said, 'Why?' They said, 'She was a b***h to us from the moment she sat down to the moment she got up.' Like it's our fault that she has to do this interview to hype something or her next fight. 'She's miserable, she's mean to us, and we can't stand her.'"

Expand Tweet

Ronda Rousey retired from WWE last year

Ronda Rousey retired from wrestling in WWE last year after she faced Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match.

It was reported that she was leaving WWE, but it was not confirmed until much later when she was moved to the alumni section on the promotion's website. Rousey herself confirmed on her Instagram post that she had retired.

She would give her concussion as a reason for retiring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback