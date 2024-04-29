Ex-WWE name made history at UFC last night

A former WWE name created history at a UFC event last night.

Charly Arnolt (fka Charly Caruso) was a backstage interviewee in WWE for several years. Once she left the promotion, her time in the company opened the door for many opportunities. The 36-year-old started working as an onscreen contributor for Fox News and a television host for Outkick.

However, this weekend at UFC Vegas 91, Charly Arnolt stepped into the octagon and briefly replaced regular announcer Joe Martinez to call the result of a flyweight bout between Karine Silva and Ariane da Silva. This happened because Joe Martinez felt ill and had to step away for a bit. Arnold also announced the co-main event of the evening, Bogdan Guskov vs. Ryan Spann. Following this bout, Martinez returned to the octagon to resume his regular duties.

A fan pointed out on social media that Charly Arnolt became the first female ring announcer in UFC history. Charly replied to the fans, saying that it was a cool night.

"This just happened!! What a cool night."

Former WWE name Charly Arnolt teased a match with Zelina Vega

Although she spent her days in the Stamford-based promotion as a backstage interviewer and host of the kickoff show, Charly isn't one to back down from anyone. During the pandemic, she had multiple back-and-forths with Zelina Vega.

Speaking in a virtual signing hosted by Richie DeGregorio, Arnolt teased a potential match with Zelina Vega.

"We do need a Charly versus Zelina [Vega] match one day. That’s still — you know what? There was so many missed opportunities," said Charly Arnolt.

It looks like Charly is making huge strides in her career post her exit from WWE. It will be interesting to see if she will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion.