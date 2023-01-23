"So many missed opportunities" - Former WWE personality Charly Caruso teases dream match with popular superstar 

Former WWE personality Charly Caruso, also known as Charly Arnolt, has teased a dream match with Zelina Vega.

Arnolt and Vega had multiple back-and-forths with each other during the Pandemic Era at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Speaking in a recent virtual signing hosted by Richie DeGregorio, Arnolt commented on the idea of a potential match with Vega. She feels that there were many missed opportunities during her time with the company.

"We do need a Charly versus Zelina [Vega] match one day. That’s still — you know what? There was so many missed opportunities," said Charly Arnolt. [h/t Post Wrestling]

Arnolt previously worked for WWE but eventually made a big move to join ESPN. During her time with the Stamford-based company, she was an interviewer and a Kickoff show host.

The former wrestling personality has also been hosting Dana White's popular 'Power Slap' post-show on TBS.

Zelina Vega recently mentioned one of her major WWE goals

Over the years, Zelina Vega has been quite vital for the professional wrestling industry and her current promotion. She is currently working closely with Legado Del Fantasma.

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Vega stated that she is hopeful of receiving a title shot if the company hosts a show in Puerto Rico. She said:

"If WWE really does go to Puerto Rico and that does become a thing, I hope that I get the opportunity to challenge for the title because what better way than to be in Puerto Rico, where my family's from, and just be able to have that moment there. That would be the cherry on top of my perfect career. I will not complain about anything else ever."

Vega will be taking part in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble premium live event, where she will compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble. She will aim to win the Rumble Match to earn a championship shot at WrestleMania 39.

