"Thankfully he blew him off like a fu**ing goof" - Ex-WWE personality was afraid Roman Reigns was going to accept former UFC fighter's challenge

Roman Reigns was recently challenged to a singles match by former UFC fighter and WWE star, Matt Riddle.

The Bloodline opened the Monday Night RAW season premiere show and during the segment, Reigns claimed that Jey Uso was Sami Zayn's problem. This led to an interruption from Riddle, who wanted another shot at The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The challenge was rejected by the Head of The Table.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim Cornette admitted that he was glad The Tribal Chief turned down Riddle's challenge.

He further labeled the RAW star a "goof" and explained why he isn't a big fan of the 36-year-old.

"So Jey still doesn't but Sami or wants Sami or wants to be around Sami but now Roman has dictated that Sami needs to be able to handle Jey's anger issues. But here comes Riddle and more bro, maybe that's why I don't like him so much. I'm shell shocked by the bro thing but he acts so goofy when he challenges Roman. I was afraid Roman was going to accept, thankfully he blew him off like a fu**ing goof and said, 'Hey, nah'." said Cornette [1:45-2:25]

Roman and Matt previously collided on SmackDown with Reigns picking up the win. Instead of getting a rematch, Riddle faced the Honorary Uce in singles competition.

Jim Cornette recently praised Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for their recent work.

During the same conversation, Cornette specifically claimed that Zayn is "incredible". He added that despite Zayn being a "sycophantic s*ck up" to The Bloodline, he has been getting some of the biggest reactions from the WWE Universe.

Additionally, Cornette mentioned that the Honorary Uce is one of WWE's biggest babyfaces. He said:

"Roman Reigns is great, Paul Heyman's great, Sami Zayn is incredible. He's getting these Sami chants every time he opens his mouth or even he'll hold his finger up, 'May I speak?' and he's become one of their biggest babyfaces as a giant sycophantic s*ck up. But at least on this show, he's fun to watch,"

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Zayn defeated former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, courtesy of Jey Uso's assist.

