"Let Rhea and Damian be the team" - Ex-WWE personality claims that Finn Balor "ruins" The Judgment Day 

Jim Cornette believes that Finn Balor isn't best suited to be a member of The Judgment Day.

According to the former WWE personality, Balor "ruins" the group. Cornette suggested that Judgment Day should simply be represented by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, with Balor in their corner.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette reviewed Balor and Priest's match against Rey Mysterio and Edge from Clash at the Castle. While discussing the same topic, he criticized the former Universal Champion.

"The only problem was Finn Balor's still in this group and goddamn, he ruins it. I'd like to see Finn in the corner and let Rhea and Damian be the team," said Cornette. [From 1:06 to 1:18]

Jim Cornette further explained how spooky groups like The Judgment Day should be booked

While discussing the same subject, Jim Cornette also praised WWE for their representation of The Judgment Day.

Cornette highly praised the faction's entrance from Clash at the Castle and suggested that it was the perfect way to book a spooky, supernatural group in wrestling.

The wrestling veteran said:

"The Judgement Day entrance was cool, they had the dark storm clouds and the lighting strikes and everything and then their spooky lighting. Again, that's the way to do a spooky supernatural-looking group, you don't actually expect people to believe that they do drink blood and show them removing people's eyeballs. Give them a cool, spooky entrance with storm clouds and lighting."

At Clash at the Castle, The Judgment Day added a new member in the form of Dominik Mysterio.

The young WWE star betrayed his father Rey and his long-term tag team partner, Edge. For months, Dominik was tormented by Rhea Ripley and finally switched his persona and joined the heel faction in Cardiff.

This is the first time Judgment Day has added a fourth member to their ranks, the previous incarnation of the group also featured three superstars in the form of Edge, Ripley, and Damian Priest.

Please credit Jim Cornette Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi