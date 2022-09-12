"Don't actually expect people to believe that they do drink blood" - Jim Cornette explains the perfect way to book a spooky faction 

Jim Cornette has explained the perfect way to book spooky, supernatural-inspired factions in professional wrestling.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran reviewed The Judgment Day's recent match against Edge and Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle.

Cornette briefly spoke about Judgment Day's entrance from the show, praising WWE for the way they portrayed Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest.

"The Judgement Day entrance was cool, they had the dark storm clouds and the lighting strikes and everything and then their spooky lighting. Again, that's the way to do a spooky supernatural-looking group, you don't actually expect people to believe that they do drink blood and show them removing people's eyeballs. Give them a cool, spooky entrance with storm clouds and lighting." said Cornette [0:37-1:08]

Jim Cornette has previously praised WWE faction Judgment Day

Jim has always praised WWE faction Judgment Day even during their days under Edge's leadership.

Speaking on a previous edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru show, Cornette praised the former version of the group, which consisted of The Rated-R Superstar. He also mentioned that all three members looked great together.

Cornette said:

"With this, Edge is a near Hall of Famer, former multi-time champion, top guy for 20 years. He's got credibility, he looks good and he delivers it. He is dangling an opportunity and anybody who wants to come along with him, they can sit under his learning tree, and obviously, since he's been one of the biggest names in the business for the past 20 years, you might want to do that. And look at the look of the other people that he's surrounding himself with, they all fuck*ing look like stars and like they have some charisma. And then there is also the tease - who's gonna be next."

Judgment Day added a new member, Dominik Mysterio, to their faction at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA