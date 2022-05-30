"They all fuck*ing look like stars" - Jim Cornette on WWE faction

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette has been impressed with The Judgment Day faction and thinks the three members look like top superstars.

Judgment Day, founded by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, consists of the Rated-R Superstar, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The group has been dominant on RAW and are currently in a feud with the likes of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan.

On his Jim Cornette's Drive Thru show, Cornette compared Judgment Day to AEW's Dark Order and stated that the WWE stable is far better. He also thinks that all three members look great together:

"With this, Edge is a near Hall of Famer, former multi-time champion, top guy for 20 years. He's got credibility, he looks good and he delivers it. He is dangling an opportunity and anybody who wants to come along with him, they can sit under his learning tree, and obviously, since he's been one of the biggest names in the business for the past 20 years, you might want to do that. And look at the look of the other people that he's surrounding himself with, they all fuck*ing look like stars and like they have some charisma. And then there is also the tease - who's gonna be next." [From 3:25 to 4:06]

Which WWE stars could potentially join The Judgment Day?

Edge has, over the last few weeks, teased the addition of a new member to the faction on social media.

Rivals like AJ Styles and Finn Balor have been teased as possible members by the Rated-R Superstar, while the likes of Asuka, Bayley, Ali, and Ezekiel have also been featured on Edge's social media pages lately.

It will be interesting to see who the WWE Hall of Famer inducts into the stable to help them run roughshod over Monday Night RAW.

Time will tell what happens next as the situation continues to unfold.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh