"No one will believe me"- Ex-WWE personality claims three-time champion is the lead of SmackDown over Roman Reigns

Former WWE producer Freddie Prinze Jr. was full of praise for Sami Zayn, calling The Master Strategist "the lead of Friday Night SmackDown" ahead of Roman Reigns.

Zayn has done some of the best work of his career in the last few months on the blue brand. The storyline of his association with The Bloodline has been enthralling so far, with fans enjoying every second of the star's interaction with the villainous faction.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said he was most impressed with Sami Zayn's work on SmackDown.

"No one will believe me when I say this, but Sami Zayn is the lead of ‘Friday Night SmackDown,’ he is. He’s the Cary Grant of this movie; he’s the Clark Gable of this movie. Dare I say he’s the 90s Freddie Prinze Jr. of that movie."

The WWE creative team member also spoke about Zayn's segment with Reigns last week, where the latter officially recognized his ally as 'Honorary Uce.'

"I loved this. I thought it was so great. [He’s] the greatest performer in the world. There’s Marlon Brando, there’s Bette Davis, and there’s Sami Zayn. And that’s not even in the right order." (H/T 411mania)

Not everyone in Roman Reigns' Bloodline is fond of Sami Zayn

While Roman Reigns may have welcomed Sami Zayn into The Bloodline with open arms, not every member of his group was happy with The Tribal Chief's decision.

Jey Uso has been at odds with The Honorary Uce for weeks now. One-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion confronted Zayn on this week's SmackDown, claiming that he sees through the latter's deception. Jey also claimed that he would make his stablemate pay if he jeopardized The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn 🩸 🏽 Some people have endured a lot & as a result, have a hard time trusting others. They find it hard to believe others could be doing things for the right reasons, often believing there must be ulterior motives. Though it can be frustrating, it’s important to be understanding Some people have endured a lot & as a result, have a hard time trusting others. They find it hard to believe others could be doing things for the right reasons, often believing there must be ulterior motives. Though it can be frustrating, it’s important to be understanding ❤️🩸☝🏽 https://t.co/WYs7Ev6ZMK

Zayn was also in action on the blue brand this week as he teamed up with Solo Sikoa to defeat Ricochet and Madcap Moss. While Roman Reigns was not present on SmackDown this week, he will be there on the next edition, where he'll confront Logan Paul ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel.

