"It was an old-time beat down"- Ex-WWE personality on AEW Star assaulting Ric Flair in public (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett attacking Ric Flair in a parking lot.

Recent footage from a June press conference for Ric Flair’s Last Match showed Jay Lethal attacking the 16-time world champion after the presser over being left off the card.

Jeff Jarrett also joined the AEW star after Flair used unkind words for the latter's family. The video was used as a promotional tool to hype the upcoming bout where the WWE Hall of Famer will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jarrett and Lethal.

Speaking about the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the beatdown did an excellent job of hyping Flair's last match:

"It felt like an old-school, 80's type of angle. I saw it and I think they got enough interest on this match anyway, but they threw a little more because I think they want the podcast to do well too. It was an old-time beat down and they left him laying there. I guess it's going to work because I think they've sold out the building already, which would be good because a lot of wrestling companies don't sell out in that building." (from 1:15:56 to 1:16:47)

WWE Hall of Famer fired warning shot at his opponents after the beat-down

Ric Flair is one of the most resilient wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. Flair had some tough words for Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett after they brutally assaulted him in the parking lot.

Taking to Twitter, The Nature Boy said:

"No One Attacks The Nature Boy & Gets Away With It!"

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy No One Attacks The Nature Boy & Gets Away With It!

While Flair's name was enough to create the hype for his last match, the recent promotional video and war of words has amped up people's excitement up a notch.

The Nature Boy is set to wrestle one last time as he teams up with Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31. The event will be taking place at the Nashville Fairgrounds during Starrcast V.

What are your thoughts on the buildup to The Nature Boy's last match? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

