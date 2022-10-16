"This is the modern day Four Horsemen" - Ex-WWE personality explains his issue with The Bloodline's presentation in the company 

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE at the moment. However, Jim Cornette has pointed out an issue he has with the group's presentation.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran explained his issues with WWE's time slots and the company's attempts to fill a three-hour show with longer entrances. Cornette also compared Bloodline to the Four Horsemen and praised the faction's members.

"So The Bloodline is and they start their entrance about five minutes into the show after we've had the DX business and introduce the new announcer and then Roman Reigns then speaks nine minutes in, it takes him four minutes. I know they're big stars and I know it's a big entrance but they're not the only ones. I think that's why the show takes forever, they feel like instead of filling three hours with action, we will make everything last longer. But however, this is the top group in the business right now, this is the modern day Four Horsemen." said Cornette [0:01-0:41]

Konnan explained why Logan Paul is getting destroyed by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in their feud

WCW legend Konnan recently claimed that Logan Paul has a disadvantage over The Bloodline on the microphone.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, he noted how Paul has received a negative reaction from the WWE Universe. Konnan said:

"Here's what I think, bro. When (Logan) Paul was announced, I was like, 'Okay, good because Paul is popular. He's going to bring in a lot of people,' but this has not clicked for me at all. The people boo Paul vociferously because I think they are not feeling it just like I'm not feeling this. Paul is getting destroyed on the microphone."

Additionally, Konnan mentioned that Paul needs a mouthpiece to go up against the likes of Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns on the mic.

"Bro, you're going against Sami, Heyman, and Roman. They are destroying him, he needs help. If he had somebody in his corner to talk, like a Jim Cornette, like a Disco Inferno, that could help him out. He's just getting destroyed here. I don't think the fans feel this, and I don't feel it,"

Paul and Reigns will collide at Crown Jewel 2022 in a match contested for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

