WCW legend feels RAW Superstar is getting "destroyed" by Roman Reigns and Bloodline; blasts the feud 

Konnan is not a fan of Logan Paul's feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, saying his rivals are destroying the 27-year-old.

Logan is set to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022. Despite being pitted as a babyface in the feud, fans seem to be in no mood to cheer the YouTube sensation.

Instead, the viewers are wildly cheering Roman Reigns and his Bloodline crew whenever the two sides come face-to-face inside the squared circle. Konnan feels there is a disconnect between what fans want and WWE's presentation of the feud, which he voiced on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100.

The WCW legend stated that viewers don't seem to buy into Logan Paul as a viable challenger and that The Bloodline is destroying him on the mic.

"Here's what I think, bro. When (Logan) Paul was announced, I was like, 'Okay, good because Paul is popular. He's going to bring in a lot of people,' but this has not clicked for me at all. The people boo Paul vociferously because I think they are not feeling it just like I'm not feeling this. Paul is getting destroyed on the microphone."

Konnan suggested that Logan Paul should have a mouthpiece on his side who could balance things out and even the odds in the rivalry.

"Bro, you're going against Sami, Heyman, and Roman. They are destroying him, he needs help. If he had somebody in his corner to talk, like a Jim Cornette, like a Disco Inferno, that could help him out. He's just getting destroyed here. I don't think the fans feel this, and I don't feel it," said Konnan. [2:16 - 2:57]

Dutch Mantell is a big fan of Logan Paul and Roman Reigns' feud in the WWE

While Konnan has made his displeasure known, Dutch Mantell is a big fan of the rivalry between Logan and Roman Reigns. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the WWE veteran lavished praise on the feud, saying it's one of his favorite things in the wrestling business he has seen in a long time.

"And I was reading some complaints somewhere. 'Ohh, I don't like that; that su*ks; he (Logan) shouldn't be in there.' Listen, it's make-believe that I would like to see how they would handle that because I think that's one of the best things I have seen in a long time because when Logan Paul shows up, I was like, 'Woah.' This is different, and it grabbed my attention," said Dutch Mantell.

While there's little chance of Logan winning the gold, it's safe to assume he could push Roman Reigns to his limits when they collide on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.

