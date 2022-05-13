"A great wrestling match" - Jim Cornette praises clash between top WWE stars at WrestleMania Backlash

The WWE match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash was put together "perfectly," according to Jim Cornette.

The WrestleMania 38 rematch between Rhodes and Rollins took place at WWE's latest Premium Live Event, WrestleMania Backlash, where the former TNT Champion once again picked up the victory. .

While reviewing the match on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the legendary manager lavished praise on the two WWE RAW stars and their ability to tell a good story in the ring:

"This was a great wrestling match - and they put it together perfectly. Even from the start, Cody would do a few things but Seth would take over. Seth would piss him off and run. Cody's temper would flare for a second but Seth would get back on him. He took a great spinning clothesline bump on the floor, Cody did, and they kept him in the position where he was selling and fighting from underneath, he'd make a little bit of a comeback. But, one time he made a comeback and went for the Cody Cutter and Seth pushed him off the top rope - great timing on that." [From 2:33 to 3:11]

Cornette felt that one Superplex in the match was a bit rough, but he thought that the two kept up a good pace in the ring. He also praised Rollins' Frog Splash.

What could be next for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in WWE?

WWE @WWE #WWERaw During the commercial break, @CodyRhodes was able to walk off under his own power following a brutal assault from @WWERollins During the commercial break, @CodyRhodes was able to walk off under his own power following a brutal assault from @WWERollins. #WWERaw https://t.co/AA8BHZWWXZ

On the RAW after WrestleMania Backlash, Cody Rhodes stated that his rivalry with Seth Rollins was over and that he would be moving on to other things in the company.

The American Nightmare had a chance to win his first title since his return as he faced Theory for the United States Championship. However, Rollins interfered, leading to a disqualification.

It looks like the feud between the two RAW stars will continue and they could have their blowoff match at next month's Hell in a Cell show, which will take place on June 5th.

What did you think of the clash between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please H/T Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Anirudh