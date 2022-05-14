"I can't see The Rock agreeing" - Veteran on demand The Rock may make for Roman Reigns WWE match

WWE legend The Rock may want to face Roman Reigns if The Tribal Chief is to win the match, as per Jim Cornette.

The rumored main event of next year's WrestleMania show is the first-time-ever WWE match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. The People's Champ hasn't featured since 2019, when he made an appearance on SmackDown.

On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru show, Cornette stated that The Rock would only agree to a match with Reigns if the creative had The Head of the Table win the match. He feels that Vince McMahon may want The Rock to win the match, which could be his final one in WWE.

"Well if the if the belt ain't on the line, I was going to say, because Roman obviously needs to win the thing but will they do that or will they, if they get The Rock, even if The Rock says Roman needs to win, will they will they send the fans home without seeing The Rock win on his last match ever probably?" asked Cornette. [From 8:10 to 8:26]

Cornette continued:

"One of these sharp writers and/or manipulators could probably sell anybody even Roman Reigns on that as making some kind of sense but Rock would know it was bulls*it from the start and I can't see The Rock agreeing to do the match unless Roman goes over because Rock doesn't need it, but Roman (it) would hurt. Nothing's going gonna hurt The Rock but it would hurt Roman so I can't see Rock doing it unless Roman wins and I honestly can't see Vince doing the match unless Rock wins," said Cornette. [From 8:40 to 9:22]

The Rock's last match in WWE came at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, when he faced Erick Rowan.

The Rock and Roman Reigns have teased facing each other in WWE a few times

It's no secret that a match between The Rock and Reigns is in the works and could possibly headline WrestleMania 39, which will take place in Hollywood.

It was even teased on The Rock's TV show Young Rock, where a young Reigns asks to face The People's Champ, with the latter replying that a match between the two can only happen at the biggest stage of them all - WrestleMania.

Reigns is the unified world champion and the longest-reigning Universal Champion in the title's history, having held the title for over 600 days.

Please H/T Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Neda Ali