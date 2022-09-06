"A female John Cena"- Ex-WWE personality takes a dig at Bayley's current role and booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was full of criticism regarding Bayley's current gimmick as a heel.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Role Model came face-to-face with Bianca Belair after pinning the latter at Clash at the Castle.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo compared The Role Model to John Cena, stating that she was not booked correctly and would have worked better as a babyface than a heel.

"Bayley again is somebody who is so miscast. Bayley could have been a female John Cena, if they would have booked her correctly. Now she's trying so hard bro, to be a heel, it's almost like the, 'na, na, na, na, na' (sings), trying so hard. And again, they put her in that spot, it's the same thing Becky went through. When you take a babyface and you put them in the spot of a heel, they're gonna go right to the cheap heat, every single time. And there's no substance to that." (54:22- 55:07)

Bayley broke her silence after winning at Clash at the Castle

Bayley broke her silence following Damage Control's win at Clash at the Castle against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

The Role Model, alongside her stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, faced the trio in a six-woman tag team match at the premium live event.

Speaking in a backstage interview, she praised Kai and SKY for their exceptional performances. She also mentioned that all three of them are now RAW Women's Champions after their major victory.

"I didn't just pin Bianca Belair. Did you see what IYO and Dakota did? Before that, we all pinned Bianca Belair. We're all the RAW Women's Champion right now. And that is what we're here for. We're here, right at the top, right where I left off and they're right there with me," said The Role Model.

