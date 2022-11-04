Vince Russo believes having Sami Zayn win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship wouldn't be a great look for the global juggernaut.

The Honorary Uce has become a wildly popular performer among viewers, thanks to his excellent comedic timing and character work. Some have gone as far as to clamor that Sami Zayn should be dethroning his Bloodline stablemate Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo implied it wouldn't reflect well on the company if they booked Zayn to win the gold. He explained that performers like Mick Foley and Bryan Danielson won the WWE Championship because their gimmicks were about never giving up.

"But to me, the problem is, if he (Sami Zayn) were to ever become the world champion, is that really a good look for the company? Let's take some of the people you talked about. Mick Foley. The gimmick was the guy was crazy, and you literally had to kill him to beat him. Hell in a Cell. He went through the roof, he went off the roof, and he wasn't dead. That was the gimmick. Bryan Danielson, you could just buy into him as a great little wrestler who wasn't gonna give up, wasn't gonna give up," said Russo.

Russo added that even if the global juggernaut went ahead and crowned Zayn as the Universal Champion, he should drop it in his first title defense itself.

"I don't know if a company like WWE really wants to put the title on something like... His first title defense, he's gotta lose no matter who it is against," added Russo. (11:10 - 12:06)

Vince Russo doesn't think Sami Zayn appeals to WWE's casual fanbase

Russo also feels though he might be getting loud reactions from the live crowds, Sami Zayn may not be the one for whom casual fans tune into the show.

"I always keep talking about the casual fanbase. I don't think Sami Zayn is their highlight reel man," said Russo. (13:40 - 13:50)

It would be a stretch to say Zayn has a shot at defeating Roman Reigns, especially since the latter's big-ticket dream matches against Cody Rhodes and The Rock are yet to materialize. However, since the wrestling business is unpredictable, things can take a surprising turn if Zayn continues to impress fans.

