Ex-WWE staffer discovers major problem with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio storyline (Exclusive)

This week on Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan addressed her viral kiss with Dominik Mysterio. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo reviewed the segment and shared his thoughts.

Liv Morgan kicked off RAW this week, talking about how she took out Rhea Ripley and defeated Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring. Dominik then walked out and confronted the Women's World Champion. Liv told The Judgment Day member that he was possibly out to help her last week and tried to seduce him. Finn Balor came out and put a stop to this and asked Liv Morgan to leave.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE never alluded to an official relationship between Dom and Rhea Ripley. He stated there were hints, but the duo never made anything official.

The former writer found it hard to believe that Liv Morgan seducing Dominik would be a problem because "Dirty" Dom and Mami never clarified anything about their relationship.

"Bro, you know what I don't get with this whole thing? They never even really established that Dominik and Rhea Ripley had a relationship. They never established that." He continued, "They never did something, you never saw any intimacy. They went nowhere with it. So now with Liv hitting on Dominik, that's supposed to be a big deal when they never established a relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik in the first place?" [From 2:40 onwards]

During the same conversation, Russo felt that Dominik and Rhea were probably uncomfortable with the whole angle from the start.

"The bottom line was, they were probably both uncomfortable with it, to begin with. Then don't go there. If they're uncomfortable with it, either make them go there or don't go there. But the way you did it meant absolutely nothing." [From 4:10 onwards]

The former writer felt that the storyline seemed half-baked and there was no compelling reason for the fans to be invested.

