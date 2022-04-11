Former WWE Superstar accuses Stephanie McMahon of giving her idea to someone else

Jazz recently recalled how Stephanie McMahon once gave a storyline idea of hers to someone else in WWE.

The two-time Women’s Champion struggled to receive television time during her brief run on WWE’s revamped ECW brand in 2006. McMahon, a member of the creative team at the time, asked the former superstar to create her own storyline.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Jazz said she received help from Fit Finlay and Paul Heyman to write a six-week angle. She then pitched the idea to WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, who responded with some good and bad news.

“Stephanie ran it and everything. A couple of weeks later, she got back with me. She’s like, ‘Jazz, I got good news and bad news. Which one you want first?’ I was like, ‘Just throw it at me however you wanna give it to me.’ She said, ‘The good news is we f***ing loved it. The bad news is we’re gonna give it to somebody else.’ I was like, ‘Wow,’” Jazz said. [1:05-1:38]

Jazz is married to former WWE star Rodney Mack. He also briefly appeared on the ECW brand in 2006 before receiving his release along with several other superstars, including his wife, in January 2007.

Stephanie McMahon’s decision prompted Jazz to stop watching WWE

Jazz cannot remember specific details about her storyline idea, but it involved her and Rodney Mack becoming ECW’s version of crime duo Bonnie and Clyde.

The wrestling veteran added that she stopped watching WWE after Stephanie McMahon used her suggestion for another roster member:

“I don’t even know, I stopped watching that s*** after that! If wrestling was on in the house, I wanted to break the TV. It was a long time before we even watched wrestling. We really still don’t watch it now.” [1:58-2:24]

Jazz lost a Career vs. Title match against then-IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in 2021. She said earlier this year on the It’s My Wrestling Podcast that she plans to officially retire in 2022.

