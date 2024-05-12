Ex-WWE star acknowledges real-life Bloodline member (not Roman Reigns or Solo Sikoa) as his "Tribal Leader"

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the new leader of The Bloodline. The former TNA star claimed a 32-year-old real-life Bloodline member is his "Tribal Leader."

After Roman Reigns went on hiatus following his loss at WrestleMania XL, Sikoa took control of The Bloodline. While The Enforcer recently informed Paul Heyman that The Tribal Chief has asked him to lead the faction in his absence, many believe the former NXT North American Champion is now the new Tribal Chief.

When a fan requested that Morgan acknowledge Sikoa as his "Tribal Leader" on the Gigantic Pop podcast, the wrestling veteran refused. However, he stated that 32-year-old Jacob Fatu is his "Tribal Leader":

"[Matt acknowledge Solo as your Tribal Leader.] I refuse to. I'm acknowledging Jacob Fatu as my Tribal Leader," he said. [From 32:59 - 33:09]

The ex-WWE star says Solo Sikoa isn't ready to lead The Bloodline

Matt Morgan addressed Solo Sikoa's current booking as the leader of The Bloodline on a previous episode of his Gigantic Pop podcast. The wrestling veteran claimed The Enforcer was not ready for the role.

Morgan pointed out that Sikoa's promo skills and appearance do not make him believable as a leader. However, he stated that it was not his fault WWE put him in that spot:

"I'll be honest, anybody would kill for the spot Solo Sikoa is in right now, me included, right? If I were still wrestling. But you also don't wanna be put in spots that you're not ready for. With respect, he's not ready to be the leader of that group. He's just not. It's nothing against him. It's nothing he's doing wrong. It's not his deal. He can wrestle anybody. But the promo component of it and being believable as a leader—he just doesn't look like it," he said.

While Solo Sikoa has added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to The Bloodline over the past month, Jacob Fatu has yet to debut despite reportedly signing with WWE. It would be interesting to see if the 32-year-old would join Sikoa's version of The Bloodline.

Do you think Solo Sikoa is fit to lead The Bloodline? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

