Ex-WWE star addresses potential return of his faction at Backlash following reunion after 20 years

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree addressed the possibility of seeing La Resistance return at Backlash France.

The 40-year-old initially formed the group with Sylvain Grenier in 2003. The two portrayed themselves as Frenchmen billed from Paris. A few months later, Robert Conway joined the two Canadian superstars. The group held the World Tag Team Championship four times before they disbanded for good ahead of Dupree and Grenier's departure in 2007.

Over the past two decades, members of La Resistance occasionally reunited at independent shows. However, the three of them recently teamed up for the first time in nearly 20 years to defeat DJ Powers, Randy Shawn, and TKO Kocenko at a Northeast Wrestling event.

On an episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, a fan brought up the idea of seeing La Resistance return at Backlash France next Saturday, to which Dupree responded:

"[A La Resistance appearance at Backlash France would be fire] Yeah, it would but don't hold your breath," he said. [19:32 - 19:34]

Rene Dupree isn't interested in signing a Legends deal with WWE

Although Rene Dupree has previously expressed his openness to returning to WWE, the veteran disclosed that he was not interested in signing a Legends deal with the Stamford-based company.

The former World Tag Team Champion explained the reasoning behind it on a previous episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast.

"Sly was on here, and I think he explained exactly what a Legends contract is. It's $10,000 one-time payment, and that gives them [WWE] control over you; they can stop you from doing things if they so wish to. And if they call you, you can potentially make more. Let's just say, without sounding braggadocious, I make, now that my father passed away, and he left me the family business... [you're doing all right?] Yeah, I don't; that's not enough money to f***ing tell me what to do; let's just put it that way," he said.

Several former superstars have returned to the Stamford-based company over the past few years, including CM Punk, who made his comeback after nearly a decade of absence. It would be interesting to see if Rene Dupree and his La Resistance teammates would do the same.

