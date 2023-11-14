"That's not enough money" - 2-time champion on possibly signing WWE contract after 16 years

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree seemingly ruled out signing a Legends contract with WWE.

Dupree joined the Stamford-based company in 2002. Over the next five years, the 39-year-old competed on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, winning two Tag Team Championships. However, he requested his release and left the company in 2007.

Over the past few years, several former superstars have signed Legends contracts with WWE under Triple H's current creative leadership. During an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree answered a fan's question about whether he would do the same.

"Sly was on here and I think he explained exactly what a Legends contract is. It's $10,000 one-time payment and that gives them control over you where they can stop you from doing things if they so wish to. And if they call you, you can potentially make more. Let's just say without sounding braggadocious I make, now that my father passed away and he left me the family business... [you're doing all right?] Yeah, I don't, that's not enough money to f***ing tell me what to do, let's just put it that way," he said. [38:57 - 39:45]

Rene Dupree almost returned to WWE in 2011

Nearly four years after his departure, Rene Dupree almost returned to the Stamford-based company in 2011. The former Tag Team Champion signed a five-year deal with WWE, but the move failed after he had problems returning to the United States.

On a previous episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree disclosed that John Laurinaitis promised him a top spot at the time.

"Yeah, they were gonna bring me back on top. That's what Johnny (John Laurinaitis) told me. Who was on top? (John) Cena obviously, right? [Yeah, Cena and Orton] I would've been right up there in the mix," he said.

