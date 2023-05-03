WWE promised former superstar a top spot if he returned to the company

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree claimed WWE promised him a top spot if he returned in 2011.

Dupree signed with the Stamford-based company in 2002. About a year later, he made his main roster debut. The 39-year-old competed for nearly four years on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW before requesting his release and leaving in July 2007. In an interview with the That 90's Wrestling podcast in 2021, Dupree disclosed that he re-signed with WWE in 2011. However, things did not work out.

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, the former Tag Team Champion addressed the company's plans for him in 2011. He claimed that John Laurinaitis promised him a top spot alongside John Cena and Randy Orton.

"Yeah, they were gonna bring me back on top. That's what Johnny (John Laurinaitis) told me. Who was on top? (John) Cena obviously, right? [Yeah, Cena and Orton] I would've been right up there in the mix," he said. [1:26:36 - 1:26:54]

Why did Rene Dupree's WWE return fail in 2011?

When WWE allegedly contacted Rene Dupree in 2011, the former World Tag Team Champion was competing in Japan. Meanwhile, his return to the United States was complicated.

In his interview with the That 90's Wrestling podcast in 2021, Dupree explained why his return to the Stamford-based company failed.

"Vince McMahon himself called me personally when I was living in Tokyo alright. I signed a 5-year deal, but because I was living in Tokyo I had actually gotten kicked out of the United States. And in order to get back I had to fill out a waiver to get clearance to get back in, because they accused me of being there illegally. So I moved back to Canada and I have had zero interest in coming back to the United States. But they had offered me a contract which was worth 5 times more than the one I had originally signed and that's the truth," he said. (H/T WrestlingInc.)

