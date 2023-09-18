Ex-WWE star addresses report that Brock Lesnar beat him up backstage

Brock Lesnar is widely viewed as one of the toughest men in the history of the wrestling business. In a recent YouTube video, former WWE Superstar Ryback provided new details about a report that The Beast Incarnate once beat him up backstage.

In 2012, rumors circulated about Lesnar leaving a WWE arena early after a physical altercation with Ryback before a show. The Big Guy later appeared on television sporting a black eye, prompting many to believe that the story was true.

Ryback clarified on his Ryback TV channel that the incident with Lesnar never happened. According to the former Intercontinental Champion, long-time WWE producer Michael Hayes leaked the fake story to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer:

"I'm here today, guys, to tell you that was an absolute lie, and it was actually this guy right here – doot, doot, doot, doot, doot, doot [Michael Hayes impression] – Michael P.S. Hayes that we later found out reported to Dave Meltzer that very lie, with WWE trying to hurt my credibility with its fanbase but failed miserably," Ryback said. [0:14 – 0:31]

Ryback added that he received the black eye after Camacho caught him with a mistimed forearm to the face at Over the Limit 2012.

Ryback's backstage interactions with Brock Lesnar

It is well known that Brock Lesnar is one of the most private wrestlers in WWE. However, Ryback never had any issues communicating with the one-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The former WWE Superstar recalled how he frequently used to speak to Lesnar backstage:

"It's just funny because me and Brock always got along really well," Ryback continued. "Brock used to use my same workout bands. I had some really heavy bands, like 60, 70-pound bands. He would always come find them. Always very sociable and approachable with me. We talked multiple times." [1:17 – 1:30]

Lesnar and Ryback were both members of the WWE roster between 2012 and 2016, but they never faced each other in a match.

