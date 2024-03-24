Ex-WWE star almost breaks neck in scary fall while wrestling Matt Riddle [WATCH]

A former WWE Superstar landed on his neck in an incredibly dangerous spot while wrestling Matt Riddle at a show last night. That would be Kalisto.

The King of Bros has been active on the independent scene since he was let go by the Stamford-based promotion last year. His release was a controversial affair. The 38-year-old was involved in an incident at the John F. Kennedy International Airport mere days before his release, where he acted in an unruly manner. Matt Riddle wrestled Kalisto in a singles match at an independent event last night.

At one point during the bout, The King of Bros hoisted Kalisto on his shoulders and threw him on the mat in an awkward spot. The former United States Champion can be seen landing on his neck in a visual that left many fans concerned.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Matt Riddle last appeared for WWE at the 2023 Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India. While returning from the event, The King of Bros was involved in a controversial incident at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, where he was spotted in a drunken state. Riddle caused some commotion at the airport, and this seemingly did not sit well with WWE.

Riddle was quite popular among fans, especially during his stint with Randy Orton as RK-Bro. The WWE Universe would love to see the two stars reunite someday.

Poll : Do you want to see Riddle return to WWE? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion