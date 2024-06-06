Ex-WWE star announces new member to the family: "Our family is complete;" reveals name

An ex-WWE star has posted on social media introducing the newest member of her family. She added that their family is now complete.

Steph De Lander and her partner have welcomed a new pet in their lives. The former was well known in WWE as Persia Pirotta. She worked with Indi Hartwell after being introduced as her old friend. The two worked together against the then-dominant NXT faction, Toxic Attraction. Unfortunately, Pirotta was released from the company in April 2022.

Since then, she has found considerable success outside WWE. Working with Matt Cardona, she regularly appeared on GCW and several indie promotions. The two have worked as heels, and in Cardona's absence following his injury, they have also helped her real-life partner, Mance Warner.

Warner recently became the GCW World Champion, winning the title after it changed hands five times. De Lander was also involved in the finish, ensuring Warner's victory.

Now, she has made an announcement about her family, saying that it was complete. She posted a picture with Warner holding his newly won title. In between them, they had a dog. She also added the dog's name in the hashtag, Betty.

"Our family is complete ❤️ #Betty," she wrote.

Steph De Lander could appear in WWE again

Although the star was released and has not returned to the company, De Lander could again appear in front of her old fans.

She has worked with TNA recently and even challenged Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship.

While unsuccessful, her association with TNA might mean that the star appears in her old promotion thanks to the ongoing deal between the two companies. Grace has already appeared on NXT over the last two weeks, and fans will wait to see what sort of partnership the two companies work out.

